Overview

Dr. Steven Mottl, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Mottl works at Baylor Scott & White Cardiovascular Consultant in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Denton, TX, Carrollton, TX and Flowermound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.