Dr. Steven Mosley, DPM is accepting new patients.
Dr. Steven Mosley, DPM
Dr. Steven Mosley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.
Dr. Mosley works at
Affiliated Foot Care Clinic PC5120 Charlestown Rd Ste 6, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
- Clark Memorial Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was treated wonderfully from the very first contact. I got an appointment within a week. (It was during the covid mess) The new patient paperwork was in my mailbox in two days. During my appointment, Dr. Mosley spent ample time with me to diagnose, and discuss my foot problem. He did not immediately go with the most invasive procedure, but allowed me to work at correcting the problem the least expensive way first. I have already recommended him to others in my family.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1144350125
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Mosley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosley speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.