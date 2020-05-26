See All Podiatric Surgeons in New Albany, IN
Dr. Steven Mosley, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Mosley, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Mosley, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in New Albany, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.

Dr. Mosley works at Affiliated Foot Care Clinic PC in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Timothy Hanna, DPM
Dr. Timothy Hanna, DPM
10 (283)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Lazar, DPM
Dr. Mark Lazar, DPM
8 (8)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Affiliated Foot Care Clinic PC
    5120 Charlestown Rd Ste 6, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clark Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mosley?

    May 26, 2020
    I was treated wonderfully from the very first contact. I got an appointment within a week. (It was during the covid mess) The new patient paperwork was in my mailbox in two days. During my appointment, Dr. Mosley spent ample time with me to diagnose, and discuss my foot problem. He did not immediately go with the most invasive procedure, but allowed me to work at correcting the problem the least expensive way first. I have already recommended him to others in my family.
    Jane — May 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Mosley, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Mosley, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mosley to family and friends

    Dr. Mosley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mosley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Mosley, DPM.

    About Dr. Steven Mosley, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144350125
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Mosley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mosley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mosley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mosley works at Affiliated Foot Care Clinic PC in New Albany, IN. View the full address on Dr. Mosley’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Mosley, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.