Dr. Steven Mortenson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center East.



Dr. Mortenson works at M&M Eye Institute - Prescott in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.