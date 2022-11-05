Dr. Steven Mortazavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mortazavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Mortazavi, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Mortazavi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Locations
Valley Surgical Center Inc4250 Fritch Dr, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 954-9040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mortazavi has been my care giver for 16 years! Always receive excellent care and a great staff who is very professional, kind, informative and always helpful! I’m grateful to have a reliable experienced medical team treating me! Thank you
About Dr. Steven Mortazavi, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
