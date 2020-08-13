See All Urologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Steven Morganstern, MD

Male Adult Urology
3.3 (32)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Steven Morganstern, MD is a Male Adult Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Male Adult Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med.

Dr. Morganstern works at Morganstern Urology & Men's Health Center in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Peyronie's Disease and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Morganstern Urology Clinic
    3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 323, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 352-8220
    Steven L. Morganstern Urology Clinic
    3280 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 217, Atlanta, GA 30327 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 352-8220

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peyronie's Disease
Balanoposthitis
Testicular Dysfunction
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Penile Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Morganstern, MD

    • Male Adult Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639282478
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Morganstern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morganstern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morganstern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morganstern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morganstern works at Morganstern Urology & Men's Health Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Morganstern’s profile.

    Dr. Morganstern has seen patients for Peyronie's Disease and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morganstern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Morganstern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morganstern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morganstern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morganstern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

