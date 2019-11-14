Overview

Dr. Steven Morgan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Morgan works at Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine - McKinney in McKinney, TX with other offices in Allen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.