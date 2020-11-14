Dr. Steven Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
-
1
Monterey Integrated Sports & Pain Associates A Medical Group19 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste 150, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 655-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Moore replaced the thumbs joints on both hands. Had limited use and terrible pain. Now full use and strength. He is a great hand surgeon and a nice guy.
About Dr. Steven Moore, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114098316
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
