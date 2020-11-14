Overview

Dr. Steven Moore, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Moore works at Monterey Integrated Sports & Pain Associates A Medical Group in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.