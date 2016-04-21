See All Plastic Surgeons in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Steven Montante, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven Montante, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their residency with Va Commonwealth University Health Sys|Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med

Dr. Montante works at Richmond Aesthetic Surgery in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond Aesthetic Surgery
    611 Watkins Centre Pkwy Ste 350, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6674
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Wound Repair
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 21, 2016
    I was referred to Dr. Montante to reconstruct my Latissmus Dorsi muscle due to a deeply embedded sarcoma. Dr. Montante maticulously conveyed the procedure by sketching the 3 scenarios of scar tissue based upon the muscle and derma tissue removed to reconstruct what's left after the cancer was removed. He provided me assurance that my shoulder would have full range of motion which was a huge concern knowing the muscle would change. Very compassionate towards cancer patients would highly recommend
    — Apr 21, 2016
    About Dr. Steven Montante, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154407617
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Va Commonwealth University Health Sys|Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Montante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montante works at Richmond Aesthetic Surgery in Midlothian, VA. View the full address on Dr. Montante’s profile.

    Dr. Montante has seen patients for Wound Repair and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Montante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

