Dr. Steven Montante, MD
Dr. Steven Montante, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their residency with Va Commonwealth University Health Sys|Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
Richmond Aesthetic Surgery611 Watkins Centre Pkwy Ste 350, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 373-6674Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
I was referred to Dr. Montante to reconstruct my Latissmus Dorsi muscle due to a deeply embedded sarcoma. Dr. Montante maticulously conveyed the procedure by sketching the 3 scenarios of scar tissue based upon the muscle and derma tissue removed to reconstruct what's left after the cancer was removed. He provided me assurance that my shoulder would have full range of motion which was a huge concern knowing the muscle would change. Very compassionate towards cancer patients would highly recommend
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1154407617
- Va Commonwealth University Health Sys|Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
- Plastic Surgery
