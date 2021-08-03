Overview

Dr. Steven Mohnssen, MD is a Pulmonologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Mohnssen works at Memorial Health System Sleep Disorders Center in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.