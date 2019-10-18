See All Plastic Surgeons in Millcreek, UT
Dr. Steven Mobley, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Mobley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Millcreek, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Lone Peak Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Mobley works at Mobley MD Facial Plastic Surgery PLLC in Millcreek, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mobley MD Facial Plastic Surgery
    1045 E 3900 S Ste 200, Millcreek, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Alta View Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Botox® for Blepharospasm
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Botox® for Blepharospasm

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 18, 2019
    I am so happy with the results of my surgery! I had actually heard about Dr Mobley ten years before I finally went to see him. He has a way of making you feel like you are a member of his family. I knew right away that I would be well taken care of. I would recommend him to anyone! I also had a great experience with each of his staff members that I came in contact with.
    Cindy — Oct 18, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Mobley, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265522874
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago Med Center
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Mobley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mobley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mobley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mobley works at Mobley MD Facial Plastic Surgery PLLC in Millcreek, UT. View the full address on Dr. Mobley’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

