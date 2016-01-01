Dr. Steven Mishkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mishkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Mishkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Mishkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Mishkin works at
Locations
Millennium Eye Care500 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 462-8707
Millennium Eye Care455 US Highway 9 Ste 8, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 591-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Mishkin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- 1093896912
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mishkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mishkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mishkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mishkin works at
Dr. Mishkin has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mishkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mishkin speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mishkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mishkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mishkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mishkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.