Dr. Steven Mirabello, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Mirabello, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Florida Musculoskeletal Surgical Group LLC3890 Tampa Rd Ste 202, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 848-4249Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mirabello did my total shoulder replacement in 2010. He did an excellent job for me. Saw him yesterday for a routine check up after 12 years and everything is fine.
About Dr. Steven Mirabello, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1487646097
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
