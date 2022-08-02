Overview

Dr. Steven Mirabello, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Mirabello works at Florida Sports Orthopaedic and Spine Medicine in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.