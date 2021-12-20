Dr. Steven Mintz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Mintz, MD
Dr. Steven Mintz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mintz works at
Brittney Balogh MD PC24 S 1100 E Ste 302, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 322-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Mintz is a life saver and a hero for my family. He saved my life when I had cancer. He took the time to explain things in a way that I could understand. He worked great with my other doctors and created a plan that included my input. This month marks the 10 year anniversary. His staff was awesome. I am cancer free and loving life. I would recommend this doctor to anyone. He always returned my calls. And most of the time it was a matter of minutes. I honestly can't say enough good things about him.
About Dr. Steven Mintz, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1871516641
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ut Med Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Rice U
Dr. Mintz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mintz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mintz works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mintz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mintz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.