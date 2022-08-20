Dr. Minter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Minter, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Minter, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston
Locations
South Carolina Oncology Assoc. PA166 Stoneridge Dr, Columbia, SC 29210 Directions (803) 461-4912
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Minter is educated, knows his stuff, good bedside manner, communicates well, alert to possible complications, very caring, gives 100% effort. I couldn’t be happier.
About Dr. Steven Minter, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1649431990
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
- Drexel Univ College of Med (MCP Hahnemann), Philadelphia
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minter has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Minter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.