Dr. Mings has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Mings, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Mings, MD is a Dermatologist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Mings works at
Locations
Gem State Dermatology PA388 E Parkcenter Blvd, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 424-9101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mings is an excellent provider. He is very personable and makes you feel valued as a patient. He discusses treatment options and allows you to play an active role in your healthcare decisions. I appreciate that! He has a good sense of humor and is always a joy to see! The office is usually busy but staff is knowledgeable and friendly. I have never felt rushed or like my questions were left unanswered. Wait time varies but in my opinion, good healthcare is always worth the wait. Although being familiar with my insurance contract and out of pocket cost is my responsibility, it can still be confusing. Billing has always been willing to look up information for me, provide quotes prior to procedures, or explain charges. I have been going to Gem State Dermatology for years. I trust Dr. Mings and will continue recommending his practice.
About Dr. Steven Mings, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1548214265
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mings works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.