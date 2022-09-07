Dr. Steven Milos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Milos, MD
Dr. Steven Milos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Belvidere, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Swedish American Medical Group Belvidere1700 Henry Luckow Ln, Belvidere, IL 61008 Directions (779) 696-8650
Lundholm Surgical Group Ltd1340 Charles St Ste 100, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (815) 397-6723
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Milos was recommended by my GP, and I had no knowledge of him prior to the recommendation. On my first visit he was patient and thoroughly explained the problem and suggested a solution to my damaged shoulder, a very painfull shoulder! I followed his surgery recommendation to correct the rotator cuff damage. Five weeks after the surgery I couldn't be happier. Very limited occasional pain and much increased arm mobility with only 4 visits to the physical therapist. Each week I am able to perform more and more with an arm that not long ago made sleeping, dressing, and so many simple daily chores a very painfull, if not impossible event. Simply put, Dr Milos, and his team, are mighty good at what they do, and I'm one happy person because of that!
About Dr. Steven Milos, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1093839300
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Milos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milos has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain, Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Milos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milos.
