Overview

Dr. Steven Milos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Belvidere, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Milos works at Swedish American Medical Group in Belvidere, IL with other offices in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain, Nerve Block and Somatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.