Overview

Dr. Steven Milman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.



Dr. Milman works at Signature Medical Group - Outpatient Specialty Services Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Lung Cancer and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.