3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Milman, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.

Dr. Milman works at Signature Medical Group - Outpatient Specialty Services Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Lung Cancer and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
  1. 1
    Signature Medical Group - Outpatient Specialty Services Thoracic Surgery
    25 Libby St, Brockton, MA 02302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 894-0400

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Cancer
Pleural Effusion

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 24, 2017
    Dr. Milman was extremely thorough with his explanations of everything we would be doing going forward. He alswered all of my questions honestly. Wonderful surgeon
    Barbara D Creati in Pawtucket, RI — Aug 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Milman, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588821078
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Brown University-RIH
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    • Cornell University
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Milman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milman works at Signature Medical Group - Outpatient Specialty Services Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Brockton, MA. View the full address on Dr. Milman’s profile.

    Dr. Milman has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Lung Cancer and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Milman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

