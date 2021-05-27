Dr. Steven Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Mills, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Mills, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Costa Mesa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Mills works at
Locations
-
1
Pacific Cddc1640 Newport Blvd Ste 350, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (888) 717-4463
-
2
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (888) 717-4463Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
UC Irvine Health Gottschalk Medical Plaza1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (877) 824-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mills?
I had the pleasure of meeting Dr Mills this afternoon. There was no wait time.. The staff was friendly and attentive. The doctor is very nice and even has a sense of humor. He listened to my concerns, answered my questions, performed a brief examination and advised me accordingly. I am happy with the Dr and staff. My surgery is scheduled for mid July. I will be able to provide more information post recovery. I feel confident that I am in good hands. ??
About Dr. Steven Mills, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1174633127
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills works at
Dr. Mills has seen patients for Sphincterotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.