Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Miller, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and Lds Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose & Throat Ctr Salt Lake City22 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 328-2522Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ear Nose & Throat Center1820 Sidewinder Dr Ste 110, Park City, UT 84060 Directions (801) 328-2522
-
3
Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Draper756 E 12200 S, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 328-2522Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
4
Salt Lake Regional Medical Center1050 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 350-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Lds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Miller helped me feel better in a quick and easy manner.
About Dr. Steven Miller, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1942313796
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.