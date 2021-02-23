Overview

Dr. Steven Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at AZ Hand Health, PC in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.