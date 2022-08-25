Overview

Dr. Steven Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Skokie Foot & Ankle Specialists in Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.