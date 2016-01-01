Dr. Steven Milesko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milesko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Milesko, DO
Dr. Steven Milesko, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY.
Baptist Health Medical Group Complex Care913 N Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 706-1943
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Aetna
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1124551379
Dr. Milesko accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milesko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milesko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milesko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milesko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milesko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.