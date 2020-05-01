Dr. Steven Michelsen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michelsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Michelsen, DO
Dr. Steven Michelsen, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Frisco.
Jordan L. Mitchell MD P.A.4461 Coit Rd Ste 211, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 335-8455
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, I’m very thankful for you’re help with my ankle
About Dr. Steven Michelsen, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1104872449
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michelsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michelsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Michelsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michelsen.
