Dr. Steven Meyers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Meyers, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth.
Dr. Meyers works at
Locations
Steve Meyers, MD1651 W Rosedale St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 339-2037Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have experience a very positive help with my knees. I am so very grateful for all the help!!!ei
About Dr. Steven Meyers, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern|University Tex Southwestern
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Meyers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyers works at
Dr. Meyers speaks Spanish.
220 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers.
