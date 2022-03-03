Dr. Steven Merkow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merkow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Merkow, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Merkow, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Waukesha : I-94 & Hwy. 164N15W28300 Golf Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 303-5055Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
After dislocating my knee over 25-years ago, Dr. Merkow has taken care of me though an ACL reconstruction, a few scopes, shots and then finally last week, a brand new knee! His treatment recommendations and his expertise have helped me continue to compete in running, biking, skiing and swimming races for all of these years and I am very grateful for that. The time he takes with me to explore my treatment options and to put my mind at ease before any procedure is beyond expectations. I have recommended Dr. Merkow to several people over the years and their great experiences have mirrored my own. Thank you for keeping me racing, Dr. Merkow!
- Sports Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Sports Med
- Tufts-New End Med Ctr
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Merkow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merkow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merkow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Merkow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkow.
