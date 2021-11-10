Dr. Steven Mendelsohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelsohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Mendelsohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Mendelsohn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Angel Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Mendelsohn works at
Locations
1
Asheville Office2 Medical Park Dr Ste 700, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 277-5030
Hospital Affiliations
- Angel Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s always really nice and supportive
About Dr. Steven Mendelsohn, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1760446165
Education & Certifications
- U Ala
- University NC
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- University of Rochester
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendelsohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendelsohn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendelsohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendelsohn works at
Dr. Mendelsohn has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendelsohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelsohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelsohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendelsohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendelsohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.