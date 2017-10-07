Dr. Steven Meltzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Meltzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Meltzer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Meltzer works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy and Asthma Care Center3816 Woodruff Ave Ste 209, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 496-4749Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience. Dr. Meltzer was kind, thorough, knowledgeable, a great listener and created an action plan for my son. He definitely exceeded my expectations.
About Dr. Steven Meltzer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1316915135
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Fdn Hospital
- Chldns Hospital
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meltzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meltzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Meltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meltzer.
