Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Mehta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
Yrmc Physiciancare Cardiology Prescott Valley7700 E Florentine Rd Ste 206, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 442-8117
- 2 2852 N Navajo Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 249-8974
Prescott Heart1958 Commerce Center Cir, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 756-2824Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Mehta a couple of years ago and his care was excellent. His bedside manner was also excellent. I am a health care professional and have recommended him to friends.
About Dr. Steven Mehta, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1396716536
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
