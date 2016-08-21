Dr. Steven McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven McKenzie, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven McKenzie, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Locations
Jefferson Hematology Associates1015 Chestnut St Ste 1321, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKenzie?
He is extremely intelligent and knowledgeable in his field. He is very caring and kind. He is a straight shooter; he will let you know if a particular medicine or treatment is good for you or not, he doesn't give you false hope. You look forward to your next appointment with him. He gives you the feeling that there is hope. He is very thorough and goes over everything needed for your appointment. He gives you all the information that you need to make an educated decision for your situation.
About Dr. Steven McKenzie, MD
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1568476729
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McKenzie speaks Chinese.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
