See All Hematologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Steven McKenzie, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven McKenzie, MD

Hematology
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven McKenzie, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. McKenzie works at Jefferson Division of Hematology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Hematology Associates
    1015 Chestnut St Ste 1321, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sickle Cell Disease
Hemophilia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Sickle Cell Disease
Hemophilia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. McKenzie?

Aug 21, 2016
He is extremely intelligent and knowledgeable in his field. He is very caring and kind. He is a straight shooter; he will let you know if a particular medicine or treatment is good for you or not, he doesn't give you false hope. You look forward to your next appointment with him. He gives you the feeling that there is hope. He is very thorough and goes over everything needed for your appointment. He gives you all the information that you need to make an educated decision for your situation.
Shere L Mayfield in Bensalem, PA — Aug 21, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Steven McKenzie, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven McKenzie, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McKenzie to family and friends

Dr. McKenzie's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. McKenzie

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven McKenzie, MD.

About Dr. Steven McKenzie, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1568476729
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
Fellowship
Residency
  • Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
Residency
Internship
  • Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
Internship
Medical Education
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McKenzie works at Jefferson Division of Hematology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. McKenzie’s profile.

Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Steven McKenzie, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.