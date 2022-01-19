See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Steven McCarus, MD

Gynecologic Surgery
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven McCarus, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University|Marshall University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park, AdventHealth Celebration and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. McCarus works at AdventHealth Medical Group GYN Surgery at Winter Park in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group GYN Surgery at Winter Park
    100 N Edinburgh Dr Ste 102, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    AdventHealth Medical Group GYN Surgery at Celebration
    380 Celebration Pl Fl 2, Kissimmee, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Winter Park
  • AdventHealth Celebration
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Jan 19, 2022
I dealt with heavy menstrual bleeding for years and was miserable. After finally seeing Dr. McCarus, it was discovered that I had multiple uterine fibroids and adhesions to my bladder & uterus. I can't say enough about Dr. McCarus' caring nature and level of professionalism. I had a laparoscopic hysterectomy, and I was up and moving in a week. The surgery changed my life, and I am eternally grateful to Dr. McCarus for the amazing work he does and the way it can change a woman's life.
Jan 19, 2022
Photo: Dr. Steven McCarus, MD
About Dr. Steven McCarus, MD

  • Gynecologic Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1891736476
Education & Certifications

  • Greater Baltimore Med Center|Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University|Marshall University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven McCarus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McCarus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McCarus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McCarus has seen patients for Endometriosis, Chronic Pelvic Pain and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

41 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarus.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.