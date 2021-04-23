See All Neurologists in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Steven Mazlin, MD

Neurology
4 (22)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Mazlin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Mazlin works at Princeton Brain Spine and Sports Medicine in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine
    1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 138, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 741-3141
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits
    • York Risk Services

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 23, 2021
    My visit was great although my computer zoom skills are not Dr mazlin and his staff got things done so great i know that everything is hard these days for everyone i most definitely appreciate everything thank you so much
    Brian Hetrick — Apr 23, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Mazlin, MD

    • Neurology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508845504
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    • Va/Nyu Hosp
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Cornell University
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mazlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazlin works at Princeton Brain Spine and Sports Medicine in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mazlin’s profile.

    Dr. Mazlin has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

