Dr. Mazlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Mazlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Mazlin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 138, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 741-3141Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
My visit was great although my computer zoom skills are not Dr mazlin and his staff got things done so great i know that everything is hard these days for everyone i most definitely appreciate everything thank you so much
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1508845504
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Va/Nyu Hosp
- New York University School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Neurology
