Overview

Dr. Steven Maynard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sullivan County Community Hospital and Union Hospital.



Dr. Maynard works at UAP Center For Better Sleep in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.