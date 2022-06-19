See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Newburyport, MA
Dr. Steven Mattheos, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Mattheos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and Beverly Hospital.

Dr. Mattheos works at Sports Medicine North in Newburyport, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sports Medicine North Orthopaedic Surgery Inc.
    1 Wallace Bashaw Way Ste 3001, Newburyport, MA 01950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 997-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anna Jaques Hospital
  • Beverly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 19, 2022
    Dr Mattheos was very informative about the state of my osteoarthritis in my knees - he looked at my pics and then reviewed them with me, making notes I could take with me - he listened well, answered all my questions, made recommendations and generally provided me lots of good info - I want a Dr who will help me manage my condition and I believe I have found him in Dr Mattheos - I’m much more comfortable with my situation after seeing him - his office staff is great - helpful, pleasant, efficient - little to no wait time - what’s not to like -
    KLM — Jun 19, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Mattheos, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Greek
    • 1619901386
    Education & Certifications

    • New England Baptist Hospital
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    • Amherst College
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Mattheos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattheos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mattheos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mattheos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mattheos works at Sports Medicine North in Newburyport, MA. View the full address on Dr. Mattheos’s profile.

    Dr. Mattheos has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattheos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattheos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattheos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattheos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattheos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

