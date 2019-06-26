See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Shiloh, IL
Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (17)
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Mathus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shiloh, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

Dr. Mathus works at Heartland Women's Healthcare in Shiloh, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Heartland Women's Healthcare
    1170 Fortune Blvd, Shiloh, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 872-6249

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Breech Position
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Breech Position
Pregnancy-Related Disorders

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 26, 2019
    He's very gentle, makes you feel comfortable being in the examining room. He did try to treat conditions more serious than it feels, it's more safe, but I don't want to spend the money and time to be referred to another professional
    — Jun 26, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Steven Mathus, MD
    About Dr. Steven Mathus, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699714204
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Osf St Francis Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mathus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathus works at Heartland Women's Healthcare in Shiloh, IL. View the full address on Dr. Mathus’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

