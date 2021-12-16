Overview

Dr. Steven Masters, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Tennessee Children's Hospital and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.



Dr. Masters works at Summit Medical Group Parkwest in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Farragut, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.