Dr. Steven Massucci, DPM
Overview
Dr. Steven Massucci, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.
Locations
Waterbury Podiatry Consultants171 Grandview Ave Ste 104, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 753-2048
Hospital Affiliations
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Massucci is THE BEST foot doctor you could ever ask for. He’s extremely conscious of what you as a patient are going through, mentally, emotionally and physically. Always kind, thorough, patient, he first took on my case while I was an inpatient at Waterbury Hospital recovering from a massive infection that required surgery. The surgery required vasopressors that caused tissue damage in my heels and toes. He amputated as little as possible of 5 of my toes, removed dead tissue, closed them up and left the important ligaments and tendons intact. He also removed the remaining dead tissue from my heels and applied grafts made from placental tissue. This man is worth his weight in gold. I would recommend him to anyone and everyone. I’m extremely grateful for his hard work and dedication at getting my feet as close to normal and comfortable as possible. Thank you Dr. Massucci! I’d say I’ll be back but hopefully that never has to happen again!
About Dr. Steven Massucci, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1821523143
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Med Ctr-Boston U Sch Med
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- University of Connecticut -Storrs
Frequently Asked Questions
