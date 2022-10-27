Overview

Dr. Steven Maser, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.



Dr. Maser works at Monument Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

