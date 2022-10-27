See All Hand Surgeons in Rapid City, SD
Dr. Steven Maser, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Maser, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.

Dr. Maser works at Monument Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monument Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital
    1635 Caregiver Cir Rm 2-238, Rapid City, SD 57702 (605) 423-0106

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Oct 27, 2022
Great personality and explained every thing very well.
G — Oct 27, 2022
About Dr. Steven Maser, MD

  • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
  • 35 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1144228248
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Residency
  • Hahnemann University Hospital
Internship
  • Hahnemann University Hospital
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital Affiliations

  • Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
  • Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
  • Saint Clare's Dover Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Maser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Maser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maser works at Monument Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital in Rapid City, SD. View the full address on Dr. Maser’s profile.

Dr. Maser has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Maser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

