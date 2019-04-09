Dr. Steven Marso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Marso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Marso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center School of Med and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Marso works at
Locations
Midwest Heart and Vascular Specialists - Overland Park5100 W 110th St Fl 2, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 346-2815Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Research Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr. Marso upon my first visit... he listened intently and explained My condition in terms that I could understand
About Dr. Steven Marso, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1528026374
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Kansas Medical Center School of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marso accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marso works at
Dr. Marso has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Marso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.