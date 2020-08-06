Overview

Dr. Steven Marshak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Marshak works at DAVID A CHARLES MD in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.