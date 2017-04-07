Dr. Steven Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Marks, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Marks, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Marks works at
Locations
Memorial Ear Nose and Throat Institution1165 Commerce Dr Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-1860
Memorial Medical Center2450 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-6550Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 12:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. marks is wonderful. My daughter was 4 and scared to death. He took her tonsils and adenoids out and put tubes in her ears. He made her so comfortable and kept her laughing. I will never go to anyone else. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Steven Marks, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1962496042
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks has seen patients for Nosebleed, Chronic Sinusitis and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.