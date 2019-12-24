Dr. Steven Marks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Marks, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Marks, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Western University Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Med Of The Pacific.
Dr. Marks works at
Locations
Phoenix VA650 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 277-5551Thursday8:30am - 12:00pm
Mountain Heart Cardiology2000 S Thompson St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 226-6400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marks is very knowledgeable and caring. He has taken care of my father for several years.
About Dr. Steven Marks, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Good Samaritan Regional Med Center
- Mich State U
- Western University Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Med Of The Pacific
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.