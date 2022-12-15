See All Electrodiagnostic Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Markowitz, MD

Electrodiagnostic Medicine
5 (208)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Markowitz, MD is an Electrodiagnostician in New York, NY. They specialize in Electrodiagnostic Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Markowitz works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian
    520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Arrhythmias

Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Arrhythmias
Abdominal Pain
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Abnormal Heart Beat
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Angina
Animal Allergies
Ankle Disorders
Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrial Arrhythmia
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bradycardia
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Electrophysiology
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Sinus Syncope
Cellulitis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diagnostic Imaging
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dry Eyes
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Electrophysiological Study
Electrophysiology
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Heart Palpitations
Heart Surgery
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impella Device
Influenza (Flu)
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent
Pacemaker Implantation, Temporary
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Pacemaker Monitoring
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure
Palpitations
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peptic Ulcer
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Purpura
Radiofrequency Ablation
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Arrhythmia
Sinus Tachycardia
Skipping Beats
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncopal Tachyarrhythmia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 208 ratings
    Patient Ratings (208)
    5 Star
    (207)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 15, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Markowitz for several years and highly recommend him to others needing resolution of any electrocardiology issues. He is a very talented kind and compassionate physician.
    About Dr. Steven Markowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Electrodiagnostic Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467549535
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Residency
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Nyu Hosp-Cornell U Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Montefiore Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
