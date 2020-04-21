Dr. Steven Mardjetko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mardjetko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Mardjetko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Mardjetko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Mardjetko works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Directions (847) 247-4000
-
2
Advocate Outpatient Center - Oak Lawn9555 S 52nd Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-5437
-
3
Advocate Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Dempster St1675 Dempster St Fl 1, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (708) 684-5437
-
4
University Illinois Orthopedics1801 W Taylor St Ste 2A, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 996-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mardjetko?
My 6 year old son recently experienced a very bad arm break after a freak fall in our backyard. Dr. Mardjetko was thankfully able to complete emergency surgery on him in the early morning hour of what I am sure was the end of a long day for his staff. Dr. Mardjetko instantly put me at ease, and was great at explaining the procedure and the risks in terms I could understand. He came himself to get me in the waiting room after the successful surgery. Thankful to have this shining star during a difficult day for my family.
About Dr. Steven Mardjetko, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1922051648
Education & Certifications
- Shriners Hospital for Children
- University Of Illinois
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mardjetko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mardjetko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mardjetko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mardjetko works at
Dr. Mardjetko has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Deformities and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mardjetko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mardjetko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mardjetko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mardjetko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mardjetko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.