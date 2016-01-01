Dr. Marciniak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Marciniak, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Marciniak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Marciniak works at
Locations
Castle Surgicenter2111 Ogden Ave, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 892-4286Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Marciniak, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1205813813
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marciniak accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marciniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marciniak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marciniak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marciniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marciniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.