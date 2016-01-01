See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Plant City, FL
Dr. Steven Mann, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Mann, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Mann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. Mann works at White Sands Treatment Center in Plant City, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    White Sands Treatment Center of Tampa L
    2011 N WHEELER ST, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 756-5660
  2. 2
    1808 James L Redman Pkwy, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 227-7667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Chronic Neck Pain
Diabetes Counseling
Anxiety
Chronic Neck Pain
Diabetes Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mann?

Photo: Dr. Steven Mann, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Mann, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mann to family and friends

Dr. Mann's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mann

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Mann, MD.

About Dr. Steven Mann, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1265747034
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mann works at White Sands Treatment Center in Plant City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mann’s profile.

Dr. Mann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Steven Mann, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.