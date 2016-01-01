Dr. Steven Mandrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Mandrea, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Mandrea, MD is a dermatologist in Park Ridge, IL. Dr. Mandrea completed a residency at Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Mandrea is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Illinois Dermatology Institute1550 N Northwest Hwy Ste 300, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 298-1831
Lakeview Dermatology3000 N Halsted St Ste 409, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 281-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Steven Mandrea, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandrea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandrea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandrea has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hives and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandrea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mandrea speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandrea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandrea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.