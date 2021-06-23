See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Mandel, MD

Neurology
3 (33)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Mandel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Mandel works at Village Care Of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NHPP at Chelsea North
    121a W 20th St, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 434-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jun 23, 2021
    I saw this wonderful Doctor when he was in Philadelphia. He was a terrific doctor who told the truth. I have had health issues since I was 27, I am now 58. I am spinal cord injured. I also was given the diagnosis of fibromyalgia, and put on the prescription drug Lyrica. Dr Steven Mandel MD, took the time, and effort, and was truthful. He finally told me the truth about Lyrica, with the steroid shots, and my injury, had caused my weight to go up so out of control. When he looked at me and said, if you ever want to lose the weight, get off lyrica, which wasn’t helping my fibromyalgia one bit. I really wish he was still here in the Philadelphia area, and I am even contemplating making the trip to New York, because Dr Mandel is worth the trip, he is that good! I have had 4 spinal surgeries, and have now been told that I need a fifth spinal surgery on my cervical spine, which will involve breaking my neck, and resetting it. Before I do this I would want to see Dr Steven Mandel again!
    Rosemarie Coffey — Jun 23, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Mandel, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760425102
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, Neurology Pa Hospital-Uphs, Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mandel works at Village Care Of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mandel’s profile.

    Dr. Mandel has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

