Dr. Steven Malosky, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Malosky, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
Dr. Malosky works at
Locations
Stuart Cardiology Group - Stuart Location1001 SE Monterey Commons Blvd Ste 300, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 286-9400Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Stuart Cardiology Group - Tradition Location11380 SW Village Pkwy Ste 300, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 286-9400Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough, answered all questions clearly, not rushed, personable, gives appropriate suggestions and options
About Dr. Steven Malosky, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1205815040
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malosky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malosky works at
Dr. Malosky has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Malosky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malosky.
