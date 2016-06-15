Dr. Mallozzi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Mallozzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Mallozzi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Mallozzi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Providence Office909 N Main St Ste 300, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 273-4064
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallozzi?
he's empathetic to a varity of social backgrounds. he's helped when my psychiatrist died. Over the past 20 years I consider him ideal as a doctor and as a person. I always look forward to an upcoming appointment. I consider myself preveliged being his patient for so long.
About Dr. Steven Mallozzi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1407800675
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallozzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mallozzi works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallozzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.