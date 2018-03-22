Dr. Steven Magid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Magid, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1060Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
I returned from two weeks in Italy in early November. Within three days of returning, I was unable to get out of bed in the morning. My doctor did blood word and recommended a rheumatologist. I couldn't get a local appointment for three months. A friend recommended Dr. Magid who saw me quickly and diagnosed PMR. Under Dr. Magid's care I am returning to a more normal life. Through PT and medication I expect to be back on the golf course this summer.
- New York Hosp-Hosp Special
- New York Hosp
- New York Hosp
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Magid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Magid has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Magid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magid.
